Wafa Assurance SA (WASS.CS)
WASS.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
4,848.00MAD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
13
Avg. Vol
286
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Wafa Assurance SA is a Morocco-based company providing life and non-life insurance and reinsurance products and services. It offers a range of solutions for young and elderly clients, families, professionals and businesses. The Company's portfolio includes health, retirement, death, holidays, education, savings, car, fire,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.03
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|17,426.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|3.50
|Dividend:
|120.00
|Yield (%):
|2.41
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|29.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.41
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.16
|14.09
BRIEF-Wafa Assurance H1 net result up at 563.0 million dirhams
* H1 NET RESULT MAD 563.0 MILLION VERSUS MAD 513.2 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2yl8FH1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)