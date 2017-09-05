Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd (WBOJ.J)
WBOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
14,299.00ZAc
2:49pm BST
Change (% chg)
133.00 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
14,166.00
Open
14,300.00
Day's High
14,300.00
Day's Low
14,046.00
Volume
51,434
Avg. Vol
75,164
52-wk High
16,438.00
52-wk Low
13,250.00
About
Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in civil engineering and building contracting activities in the Republic of South Africa and internationally. It operates through five segments: Building and civil engineering, Roads and earthworks, Australia, Property developments and Construction... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R9,438.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|63.19
|Dividend:
|325.00
|Yield (%):
|3.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
UPDATE 1-Settlement charge hits earnings at South Africa's WBHO
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South African builder Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd (WBHO) reported a 2.5 percent decline in full-year earnings due to its payment towards a fund to develop skills in the sector and give black workers a bigger role.