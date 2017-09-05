Edition:
United Kingdom

Wilson Bayly Holmes - Ovcon Ltd (WBOJ.J)

WBOJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

14,299.00ZAc
2:49pm BST
Change (% chg)

133.00 (+0.94%)
Prev Close
14,166.00
Open
14,300.00
Day's High
14,300.00
Day's Low
14,046.00
Volume
51,434
Avg. Vol
75,164
52-wk High
16,438.00
52-wk Low
13,250.00

Chart for

About

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in civil engineering and building contracting activities in the Republic of South Africa and internationally. It operates through five segments: Building and civil engineering, Roads and earthworks, Australia, Property developments and Construction... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.14
Market Cap(Mil.): R9,438.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 63.19
Dividend: 325.00
Yield (%): 3.18

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about WBOJ.J

UPDATE 1-Settlement charge hits earnings at South Africa's WBHO

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South African builder Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon Ltd (WBHO) reported a 2.5 percent decline in full-year earnings due to its payment towards a fund to develop skills in the sector and give black workers a bigger role.

05 Sep 2017
» More WBOJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates