Wacker Chemie AG (WCHG.DE)

CORRECTED-Wacker Chemie expects U.S. polysilicon plant to be out of action for months BERLIN/MUNICH, Sept 20 German speciality chemicals group Wacker Chemie's polysilicon plant in Charleston, Tennessee, is likely to remain out of commission for several months after an explosion this month, it said on Wednesday.