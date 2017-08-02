Waste Connections Inc (WCN.TO)

Edition:
About

Waste Connections, Inc. is a solid waste services company in North America. The Company provides waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in markets in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through six segments: Southern segment, Western segment, Eastern segment, Canada segment, Central segment... (more)

Beta: -0.15
Market Cap(Mil.): $22,775.64
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 263.64
Dividend: 0.15
Yield (%): 0.70

BRIEF-Waste Connections renews normal course issuer bid for share repurchases

* Waste Connections renews normal course issuer bid for share repurchases

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Waste Connections says for Q3 estimate revenue to be about $1.185 bln

* Waste Connections Inc says for Q3, co estimates revenue to be approximately $1.185 billion - SEC filing

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Waste Connections declares a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12/shr

* Waste Connections Inc - board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 U.S. per common share of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Waste Connections shareholders approve 3-for-2 stock split

* Waste connections inc - co's shareholders passed special resolution to approve proposed three-for-two split of co's common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 May 2017

BRIEF-Waste Connections plans 3-for-2 stock split

* Waste Connections - proposed share split approved by board, requires approval of shareholders at annual and special meeting of shareholders of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 Apr 2017

BRIEF-Waste Connections proposes 3-for-2 stock split

* Waste Connections announces a proposed 3-for-2 stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 Apr 2017

BRIEF-Waste Connections Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

26 Apr 2017
