Whitecap Resources Inc (WCP.TO)
WCP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.83CAD
9:00pm BST
8.83CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.11 (-1.23%)
$-0.11 (-1.23%)
Prev Close
$8.94
$8.94
Open
$9.00
$9.00
Day's High
$9.02
$9.02
Day's Low
$8.82
$8.82
Volume
1,340,406
1,340,406
Avg. Vol
1,201,506
1,201,506
52-wk High
$12.90
$12.90
52-wk Low
$8.44
$8.44
About
Whitecap Resources Inc is a Canada-based oil-weighted growth company focused on its existing assets enhanced by oil-based acquisitions. Its assets include Boundary Lake property, which is located in northeast British Columbia; Valhalla North property, which is located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta and is characterized... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,406.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|369.82
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|3.04
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Whitecap Resources Q2 EPS $0.12
* Production averaged 56,266 BoE/D in q2/17 which was within our guidance of 56,000 - 57,000 BoE/D
BRIEF-Whitecap Resources Inc announces appointment of director
* Whitecap Resources Inc announces appointment of director and receives TSX approval for normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: