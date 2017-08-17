Wirecard AG (WDIG.DE)

Edition:
About

Wirecard AG is a Germany-based provider of electronic payment and risk management applications with focus on the development and provision of technologies and services for payment transactions. It operates through three segments: The Payment Processing and Risk Management (PP&RM) segment accounts for all products and services... (more)

Latest News about WDIG.DE

BRIEF-Wirecard sees Citi prepaid adding more than 13 mln euros to FY EBITDA

* Sees more than 13 million euros EBITDA contribution from Citi prepaid

17 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration

* Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Wirecard teams up with Tencent to offer WeChat pay in Europe

* Wirecard signs agreement with tencent to provide European retailers a new mobile payment method

10 Jul 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on June 20

FRANKFURT, June 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Wirecard agrees payment services partnership with Veon

* Says signs cooperation deal with Veon on payment and processing services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Jun 2017
