Western Forest Products Inc (WEF.TO)
WEF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.68CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
$2.63
Open
$2.62
Day's High
$2.71
Day's Low
$2.58
Volume
1,411,578
Avg. Vol
900,715
52-wk High
$2.84
52-wk Low
$1.79
About
Western Forest Products Inc. is a softwood forest products company, operating in the coastal region of British Columbia. The Company's primary business includes timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and lumber remanufacturing. The Company's log and lumber products are... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,056.86
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|395.83
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|3.00
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|46.09
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Western Forest Products Q2 earnings per share C$0.06
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Western Forest Products announced indefinite curtailment of its Somass Sawmill, located in Port Alberni
* Announced indefinite curtailment of its Somass Sawmill, located in Port Alberni, B.C.
BRIEF-Western Forests Products Q1 earnings per share C$0.04
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: