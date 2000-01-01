Edition:
United Kingdom

Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WELS.NS)

WELS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

158.50INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.60 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
Rs155.90
Open
Rs156.90
Day's High
Rs159.90
Day's Low
Rs155.50
Volume
288,885
Avg. Vol
772,864
52-wk High
Rs162.05
52-wk Low
Rs53.20

Chart for

About

Welspun Enterprises Limited is a holding company. The Company offers civil engineering services. The Company's segments include Infrastructure, Trading, and Oil & Gas. The Company is engaged in the business of infrastructure, trading, oil and gas exploration activities, and corporate support to various infrastructure special... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.22
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs22,020.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 147.29
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): 0.50

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates