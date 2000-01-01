Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WELS.NS)
WELS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
158.50INR
11:24am BST
158.50INR
11:24am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.60 (+1.67%)
Rs2.60 (+1.67%)
Prev Close
Rs155.90
Rs155.90
Open
Rs156.90
Rs156.90
Day's High
Rs159.90
Rs159.90
Day's Low
Rs155.50
Rs155.50
Volume
288,885
288,885
Avg. Vol
772,864
772,864
52-wk High
Rs162.05
Rs162.05
52-wk Low
Rs53.20
Rs53.20
About
Welspun Enterprises Limited is a holding company. The Company offers civil engineering services. The Company's segments include Infrastructure, Trading, and Oil & Gas. The Company is engaged in the business of infrastructure, trading, oil and gas exploration activities, and corporate support to various infrastructure special... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.22
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs22,020.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|147.29
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|0.50
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09