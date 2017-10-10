John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)
Capita appoints former Amec Foster Wheeler boss Lewis as CEO
Oct 10 Capita Plc appointed Jonathan Lewis as CEO on Tuesday and said the former boss of Amec Foster Wheeler would take up the role on Dec. 1 and join the board on the same day.
CMA accepts remedy proposals for Wood Group-Amec Foster merger
Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it accepted proposals by Amec Foster Wheeler Plc to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets relating to its deal with John Wood Group .
Wood Group half-year profit falls 86.7 percent on exceptional costs
Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc reported an 86.7 percent fall in half-year profit, due to an exceptional charge and as weak oil prices hurt demand for its services.
Amec Foster's proposed asset sale may help Wood Group deal approval: regulator
Amec Foster Wheeler Plc's proposal to sell almost all of its upstream offshore oil and gas servicing assets may be adequate for regulatory approval of its merger with John Wood Group Plc, the UK's Competition And Markets Authority (CMA) said.
