Whirlpool of India Ltd (WHIR.NS)

WHIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,424.25INR
11:16am BST
Rs-5.60 (-0.39%)
Rs1,429.85
Rs1,434.95
Rs1,443.70
Rs1,415.50
15,601
62,791
Rs1,450.00
Rs838.95

About

Whirlpool of India Limited is a manufacturer of home appliances. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and trading of Refrigerators, Washing Machines, Air Conditioners, Microwave Ovens and small appliances and caters to both domestic and international markets. It provides services in the area of product development,... (more)

Beta: 1.51
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs172,920.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 126.87
Dividend: 3.00
Yield (%): 0.22

P/E (TTM): -- 119.21 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.94 10.90
ROE: -- 5.28 14.09

BRIEF-Whirlpool of India June qtr profit up about 9 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.33 billion rupees versus 1.22 billion rupees last year

07 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Whirlpool of India says Arvind Uppal to step down from employment; to remain chairman

* Says Arvind Uppal to step down from employment of co; he will however continue to be chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 May 2017

BRIEF-Whirlpool of India March-qtr profit up 7 pct

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 692.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 9.50 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2rlms8I Further company coverage:

16 May 2017
