Edition:
United Kingdom

Woolworths Holdings Ltd (WHLJ.J)

WHLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

5,680.00ZAc
2:58pm BST
Change (% chg)

-46.00 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
5,726.00
Open
5,730.00
Day's High
5,734.00
Day's Low
5,636.00
Volume
6,380,850
Avg. Vol
4,738,010
52-wk High
7,904.00
52-wk Low
5,636.00

Chart for

About

Woolworths Holdings Limited is a retail company. The Company operates through seven segments: Woolworths Clothing and General Merchandise (C&GM), which includes clothing, home ware, beauty and other lifestyle products; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones, which is a department store clothing retailer; Country Road... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): R61,829.20
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,047.95
Dividend: 180.00
Yield (%): 5.31

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.43 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 13.92 10.90
ROE: -- 15.46 14.09

Latest News about WHLJ.J

UPDATE 2-Australian retail stalwart Myer posts worst annual profit since listing

* Final dividend down to 2 Australian cents, from 3 cents in 2016 (Recasts throughout, adds shares, analyst and CEO quotes)

14 Sep 2017

UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Woolworths suffers first annual profit fall in eight years

* Declares final dividend of 313 cents, flat on 2015 (Adds spending plans, CEO quotes)

24 Aug 2017

CORRECTED-South Africa's Woolworths says annual profit hit by weak consumer confidence

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 24 South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd posted its first annual profit decline since 2009 on tough trading conditions at home and in Australia, the upmarket retailer said on Thursday.

24 Aug 2017

South Africa's Woolworths sees up to 10 pct fall in profit

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 Annual profit at South African upmarket retailer Woolworths Holdings could fall by as much as 10 percent due to increasingly difficult trading conditions at home and in Australia, it said on Thursday

13 Jul 2017
» More WHLJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates