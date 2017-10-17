Edition:
United Kingdom

Wipro Ltd (WIPR.BO)

WIPR.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

296.30INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
Rs296.60
Open
Rs296.60
Day's High
Rs298.90
Day's Low
Rs291.10
Volume
88,699
Avg. Vol
275,386
52-wk High
Rs303.55
52-wk Low
Rs205.00

Chart for

About

Wipro Limited (Wipro) is a global information technology (IT) services provider. It operates through two segments: IT Services and IT Products. The Company's IT Services business provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.35
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs1,386,924.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,839.23
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.52

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.39 10.90
ROE: -- 16.32 14.09

Latest News about WIPR.BO

UPDATE 2-India's Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates

* Banking, financial services and insurance revenue up 8.2 pct

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Wipro sees Dec-qtr revenues from IT services to be in range of $2.01 bln to $2.05 bln

* Expect Dec quarter revenues from IT services business to be in the range of $2,014 million to $2,054 million

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Wipro Sept-qtr consol profit up about 6 pct

* Sept quarter consol net profit 21.92 billion rupees versus 20.67 billion rupees last year

17 Oct 2017

India's Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 pct

Oct 17 Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services exporter, posted a six percent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by an uptick in its banking and financial services segment.

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Microsoft says Wipro to host several business-critical enterprise applications on Azure​

* Says Wipro to host several business-critical enterprise applications on Azure​ Source text: [Microsoft today announced that Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company has migrated its IT Infrastructure to Microsoft Cloud and is hosting a majority of its business-critical enterprise applications on Azure] Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Wipro Digital to buy Cooper

* Wipro Digital to acquire Cooper; Cooper to be part of Designit, Wipro Digital’s strategic design arm‍​

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Wipro says selected as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) member

* Says selected as Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI) member for 8th consecutive year

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Wipro, CloudGenix partner to offer open and managed SD-WAN services

* Says partnered with CloudGenix Inc to offer open and managed SD-WAN services Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fwaqt6) Further company coverage:

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Wipro & Hewlett Packard Enterprise to deliver enterprise hybrid cloud solution

* Wipro and Hewlett Packard Enterprise to deliver enterprise hybrid cloud solution based on HPE proliant for Microsoft azure stack

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Wipro launches automation services for SAP​

* Says ‍wipro launches automation services for SAP​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Sep 2017
» More WIPR.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates