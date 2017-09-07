Edition:
United Kingdom

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (WIRu.TO)

WIRu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.20USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.08 (+0.61%)
Prev Close
$13.12
Open
$13.12
Day's High
$13.22
Day's Low
$13.12
Volume
9,568
Avg. Vol
63,561
52-wk High
$13.79
52-wk Low
$11.21

Chart for

About

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the REIT) is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT is engaged in the business of acquiring and owning industrial investment properties located in the United States. Its objective is to provide Unitholders with an opportunity to invest in a portfolio of institutional-qua... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): $596.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 44.55
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 5.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.40 10.90
ROE: -- 6.36 14.09

Latest News about WIRu.TO

BRIEF-WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment announces agreement to acquire Class A Distribution Property

Sept 7 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

07 Sep 2017

BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT reports Q2‍ AFFO of $0.188 per unit​

Aug 10 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust-

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT announces U.S.$96 million of acquisitions and bought deal financing

June 27 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust:

27 Jun 2017

BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.233

May 10 WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

10 May 2017
» More WIRu.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates