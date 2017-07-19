Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)

BRIEF-Wizz Air CEO says looking at establishing UK flying licence * Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi says company looking at establishing UK flying licence in coming months as a contingency for Brexit. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)

BRIEF-Wizz Air appoints new Chief Financial Officer * Iain Wetherall, currently head of financial planning & control and investor relations, is promoted to Chief Financial Officer with effect from 01 August 2017

BRIEF-Wizz Air says full year net profit will be at higher end of guidance * Wizz Air increases Q1 profit by 50% to a record eur 58 million