Wizz Air Holdings PLC (WIZZ.L)

WIZZ.L on London Stock Exchange

3,258.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,258.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
330,753
52-wk High
3,342.25
52-wk Low
1,498.00

About

Wizz Air Holdings Plc is a United Kingdom-based airline company. The Company provides low-cost air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and into the Caucasus and the Middle East. It operates a fleet of approximately 60 Airbus A320 aircraft, and offers over 380 routes... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £2,307.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 72.68
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 5.27 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.90 10.90
ROE: -- -6.63 14.09

Latest News about WIZZ.L

BRIEF-Wizz Air CEO says looking at establishing UK flying licence

* Wizz Air CEO Jozsef Varadi says company looking at establishing UK flying licence in coming months as a contingency for Brexit. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Wizz Air appoints new Chief Financial Officer

* Iain Wetherall, currently head of financial planning & control and investor relations, is promoted to Chief Financial Officer with effect from 01 August 2017

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Wizz Air says full year net profit will be at higher end of guidance

* Wizz Air increases Q1 profit by 50% to a record eur 58 million

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Wizz Air says June ‍load factor 92.3 pct

* Wizz air holdings plc - capacity (seats) in june was 2.7 million versus. 2.2 million last june

04 Jul 2017
