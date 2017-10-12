WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO)

BRIEF-WestJet reports record September load factor of 80.4 percent * WestJet reports record September load factor of 80.4 per cent

BRIEF-WestJet Airlines partners with The Chopped Leaf to have restaurant's offerings available on board aircraft​ * WestJet Airlines - ‍partnered with restaurant, The Chopped Leaf; will see restaurant's whole-food offerings available on board WestJet Aircraft​

BRIEF-WestJet unveils Canada's first Boeing 737 MAX * WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍Officially unveiled its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft​

BRIEF-WESTJET SAYS ‍WILL OPERATE DAILY SERVICE FROM COMOX VALLEY AIRPORT TO VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT * ‍WILL BEGIN OPERATING DAILY, YEAR-ROUND SERVICE FROM NANAIMO AIRPORT, COMOX VALLEY AIRPORT TO VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON WESTJET ENCORE​

UPDATE 2-Air France joins low-cost long-haul fray with Joon * Flying to Brazil and Seychelles in summer 2018 (Recasts, adds comments from press conference)

BRIEF-WestJet and Hong Kong Airlines announce code-share * WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍two carriers are building on an existing interline agreement put in place earlier this year​

RPT-UPDATE 2-EasyJet muscles in on long-haul passengers with new connecting service * Norwegian says still talking to Ryanair about similar deal (Adds quotes from Norwegian CCO)

Britain's easyJet launches platform to book partner flights LONDON, Sept 13 British budget airline easyJet on Wednesday launched a new booking platform to allow customers to use its website to book long-haul flights with other airlines, the company said.