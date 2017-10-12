Edition:
United Kingdom

WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO)

WJA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

27.68CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$27.67
Open
$27.65
Day's High
$27.86
Day's Low
$27.60
Volume
31,573
Avg. Vol
352,775
52-wk High
$28.00
52-wk Low
$20.52

Chart for

About

WestJet Airlines Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which provides airline service and travel packages. The Company operates WestJet Vacations, which provides air, hotel, car and excursion packages, and WestJet Encore, which is a regional airline that operates a fleet of turboprop aircraft in a network of destinations in Canada and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.61
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,094.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 115.93
Dividend: 0.14
Yield (%): 2.10

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 5.27 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.90 10.90
ROE: -- -6.63 14.09

Latest News about WJA.TO

BRIEF-WestJet reports record September load factor of 80.4 percent

* WestJet reports record September load factor of 80.4 per cent

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-WestJet Airlines partners with The Chopped Leaf to have restaurant's offerings available on board aircraft​

* WestJet Airlines - ‍partnered with restaurant, The Chopped Leaf; will see restaurant's whole-food offerings available on board WestJet Aircraft​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-WestJet unveils Canada's first Boeing 737 MAX

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍Officially unveiled its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-WESTJET SAYS ‍WILL OPERATE DAILY SERVICE FROM COMOX VALLEY AIRPORT TO VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

* ‍WILL BEGIN OPERATING DAILY, YEAR-ROUND SERVICE FROM NANAIMO AIRPORT, COMOX VALLEY AIRPORT TO VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON WESTJET ENCORE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-Air France joins low-cost long-haul fray with Joon

* Flying to Brazil and Seychelles in summer 2018 (Recasts, adds comments from press conference)

25 Sep 2017

BRIEF-WestJet and Hong Kong Airlines announce code-share

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍two carriers are building on an existing interline agreement put in place earlier this year​

21 Sep 2017

RPT-UPDATE 2-EasyJet muscles in on long-haul passengers with new connecting service

* Norwegian says still talking to Ryanair about similar deal (Adds quotes from Norwegian CCO)

13 Sep 2017

Britain's easyJet launches platform to book partner flights

LONDON British budget airline easyJet on Wednesday launched a new booking platform to allow customers to use its website to book long-haul flights with other airlines, the company said.

13 Sep 2017

Britain's easyJet launches platform to book partner flights

LONDON, Sept 13 British budget airline easyJet on Wednesday launched a new booking platform to allow customers to use its website to book long-haul flights with other airlines, the company said.

13 Sep 2017

BRIEF-WestJet Airlines Ltd says ‍August traffic results with a load factor of 90.6 pct, an increase of 4.1 pct points year over year

* WestJet Airlines Ltd - ‍August 2017 traffic results with a load factor of 90.6 per cent, an increase of 4.1 percentage points year over year​

12 Sep 2017
» More WJA.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates