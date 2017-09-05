Wilmar International Ltd (WLIL.SI)

BRIEF-Wilmar International acquires 50 pct stake in Three-A (Qinhuangdao) Food Industries Co * Acquisition of 50 pct of Three-A (Qinhuangdao)Food Industries Co. Ltd by Wilmar

BRIEF-Wilmar International says unit acquired 50 pct equity stake in Aalst chocolate * Two Singapore Companies, Wilmar And Aalst, team up in chocolate and compound manufacturing

BRIEF-Wilmar International says Archer Daniels Midland Asia-Pacific acquires 40 mln shares in co * Archer Daniels Midland Asia-Pacific acquired 40 million shares in co for s$129 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

UPDATE 1-Singapore's Wilmar posts Q2 profit; sees tropical oils improving in H2 * Posts weaker performance in tropical oils, sugar segments (Adds outlook, milestone, CEO quote)

Singapore's Wilmar posts Q2 profit SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Singapore's Wilmar International Ltd turned in a profit in the second quarter as its oilseeds and grains segment recovered from losses in the year-ago period, although the results were hurt by weaker tropical oils and sugar businesses.

BRIEF-Wilmar International posts qtrly net profit of $60.2 mln * Qtrly revenue $10.60 billion versus $9.37 billion a year ago

BRIEF-Wilmar proposes to make additional investment in Shree Renuka Sugars * entered into a subscription agreement with Narendra Murkumbi and his affiliates and srsl to facilitate an additional investment

BRIEF-Wilmar to infuse $120 mln to raise stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - CNBC TV18 * Wilmar to infuse $120 million to raise stake in Shree Renuka Sugars - CNBC TV18

BRIEF- Lion to set up JV with Wilmar International * Says it plans to set up a joint venture (JV) in order to advance plant-based surfactant business with the Wilmar International Limited Group, a major Singapore-headquartered agribusiness group, in Singapore