Worldline SA (WLN.PA)

BRIEF-Worldline Q3 revenue rises to 385.6 million euros * Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​385.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 362.9 MLN YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Worldline installed its YOMANI payment terminals in German stores of C&A‍​ * INSTALLED ITS YOMANI PAYMENT TERMINALS IN ALL GERMAN STORES OF INTERNATIONAL FASHION HOUSE C&A‍​

France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off French payments company Worldline SA has raised its revenue and profitability targets for 2017-2019 thanks to increased business from its acquisitions.

France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off French payments company Worldline SA has raised its revenue and profitability targets for 2017-2019 thanks to increased business from its acquisitions.

UPDATE 1-France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off Oct 3 French payments company Worldline SA has raised its revenue and profitability targets for 2017-2019 thanks to increased business from its acquisitions.

France's Worldline raises revenue, margin goals as acquisitions pay off Oct 3 French payments company Worldline SA said it raised its revenue and margin targets for 2017-2019 on the back of increased business following recent acquisitions.

BRIEF-Worldline acquires 100 pct of MRL PosNet in India * REINFORCEMENT OF WORLDLINE’S PRESENCE IN INDIA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE INDIAN PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER MRL POSNET

BRIEF-Worldline acquires indian payment service provider MRL Posnet * REG-WORLDLINE SA : REINFORCEMENT OF WORLDLINE'S PRESENCE IN INDIA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE INDIAN PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER MRL POSNET

EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 14) BRUSSELS, Aug 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: