Edition:
United Kingdom

Worldline SA (WLN.PA)

WLN.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

41.17EUR
10:14am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.52 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
€40.65
Open
€40.85
Day's High
€41.38
Day's Low
€40.64
Volume
44,445
Avg. Vol
85,179
52-wk High
€41.38
52-wk Low
€23.36

Chart for

About

Worldline SA, formerly Atos Worldline SAS, is a France-based company providing payment and transaction services. The Company creates and operates digital platforms which handle all transactions between companies, their partners and customers. Its solutions are divided into three segments: Merchant Services & Terminals,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.41
Market Cap(Mil.): €5,310.82
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 132.18
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 27.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.81 10.90
ROE: -- 13.22 14.09

Latest News about WLN.PA

BRIEF-Worldline Q3 revenue rises to 385.6 million euros

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​385.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 362.9 MLN YEAR AGO

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Worldline installed its YOMANI payment terminals in German stores of C&A‍​

* INSTALLED ITS YOMANI PAYMENT TERMINALS IN ALL GERMAN STORES OF INTERNATIONAL FASHION HOUSE C&A‍​

12 Oct 2017

France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off

French payments company Worldline SA has raised its revenue and profitability targets for 2017-2019 thanks to increased business from its acquisitions.

03 Oct 2017

France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off

French payments company Worldline SA has raised its revenue and profitability targets for 2017-2019 thanks to increased business from its acquisitions.

03 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-France's Worldline raises targets as acquisitions pay off

Oct 3 French payments company Worldline SA has raised its revenue and profitability targets for 2017-2019 thanks to increased business from its acquisitions.

03 Oct 2017

France's Worldline raises revenue, margin goals as acquisitions pay off

Oct 3 French payments company Worldline SA said it raised its revenue and margin targets for 2017-2019 on the back of increased business following recent acquisitions.

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Worldline acquires 100 pct of MRL PosNet in India

* REINFORCEMENT OF WORLDLINE’S PRESENCE IN INDIA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE INDIAN PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER MRL POSNET

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Worldline acquires indian payment service provider MRL Posnet

* REG-WORLDLINE SA : REINFORCEMENT OF WORLDLINE'S PRESENCE IN INDIA WITH THE ACQUISITION OF THE INDIAN PAYMENT SERVICE PROVIDER MRL POSNET

03 Oct 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 14)

BRUSSELS, Aug 14 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

14 Aug 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 9)

BRUSSELS, Aug 9 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

09 Aug 2017
» More WLN.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates