Wolters Kluwer NV (WLSNc.AS)

WLSNc.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

40.96EUR
9:33am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.08 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
€41.03
Open
€40.94
Day's High
€41.12
Day's Low
€40.86
Volume
94,249
Avg. Vol
672,182
52-wk High
€41.26
52-wk Low
€30.65

About

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides information, software and services to doctors, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and audit, compliance and regulatory professionals. The Company's segments include Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance, Legal & Regulatory and Corporate. Its geographical segments include the Netherlands,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): €11,521.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 290.32
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 2.02

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.40 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.81 14.09

Latest News about WLSNc.AS

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk & Compliance to divest Corsearch

* REG-WOLTERS KLUWER GOVERNANCE, RISK & COMPLIANCE SIGNS AGREEMENT TO DIVEST CORSEARCH

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Cogent Economics announces alliance with Wolters Kluwer

* COGENT ECONOMICS ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE WITH WOLTERS KLUWER TO PROVIDE QUALITY CONTROL MONITORING SERVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting acquires Adsolut

* ‍Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting says deal expected to have positive but immaterial impact on adjusted EPS within 3 to 5 years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer renews partnership with International Council for Commercial Arbitration

* ‍Will remain exclusive content provider for three titles produced by International Council For Commercial Arbitration​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

14 Aug 2017

Wolters Kluwer beats first half estimates, eyes U.S. tax reform

Wolters Kluwer reported better-than-expected operating profits on Friday, driven by its fast-growing health business, and said it sees upcoming changes in U.S. taxes as a positive.

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer to divest certain UK assets​

* ‍REACHES AGREEMENT ON DIVESTMENT OF CERTAIN U.K. INFORMATION AND PUBLISHING ASSETS TO PENINSULA BUSINESS SERVICES GROUP FOR EUR 13 MILLION.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer: H1 revenues up 4 pct at EUR ‍​2.17 billion; full-year outlook reiterated

* H1 REVENUES UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES AND UP 2% ORGANICALLY‍​

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer announces completion of divestment of its transport services

* WOLTERS KLUWER COMPLETES DIVESTMENT OF TRANSPORT SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

30 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer collaborates with New Health Analytics

* WOLTERS KLUWER COLLABORATES WITH NEW HEALTH ANALYTICS TO SIMPLIFY THE INPATIENT PROSPECTIVE PAYMENT SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

16 May 2017

BRIEF-Wolters Kluwer Q1 results in line with expectations; FY 2017 guidance reaffirmed

* FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; FULL-YEAR 2017 GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED

10 May 2017
