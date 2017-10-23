Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N)
88.65USD
23 Oct 2017
$1.21 (+1.38%)
$87.44
$87.34
$88.91
$87.29
3,297,513
2,724,667
$88.91
$65.29
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$235,988.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,987.20
|Dividend:
|0.51
|Yield (%):
|2.58
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.65
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.01
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores announces pricing for cash tender offer
* Expiration Date of Tender Offer is 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 20
Oct 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space: WSJ
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal to give department store chain Lord & Taylor dedicated space on its walmart.com website, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space -WSJ
Oct 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal to give department store chain Lord & Taylor dedicated space on its walmart.com website, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space-WSJ
Oct 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal with Lord & Taylor that would give the department store dedicated space on walmart.com, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief
PARIS New Carrefour boss Alexandre Bompard has turned to a former colleague from Fnac Darty to be his finance chief as he strives to revive the world's second-biggest retailer.
Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief
PARIS New Carrefour boss Alexandre Bompard has turned to a former colleague from Fnac Darty to be his finance chief as he strives to revive the world's second-biggest retailer.
UPDATE 2-Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief
* Shares rise, investors praise Malige's record (Recasts with share reaction, analysts, details)
Carrefour appoints FNAC Darty's Malige as new CFO
PARIS, Oct 16 Carrefour named Matthieu Malige as finance director on Monday, two months after the world's second-biggest supermarket retailer behind Wal-Mart warned on its 2017 operating profit.
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST.OQ)
|$162.04
|+1.27
|BJ's Wholesale Club, Inc. (BJ.N)
|--
|--
|Target Corporation (TGT.N)
|$62.58
|+0.82
|Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN.OQ)
|$966.30
|-16.61
|Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N)
|$56.02
|+0.19
|Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD.OQ)
|$6.56
|+0.01
|Macy's Inc (M.N)
|$21.33
|+0.16
|Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR.OQ)
|$91.72
|-0.65