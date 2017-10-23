Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N)

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores announces pricing for cash tender offer * Expiration Date of Tender Offer is 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on November 3, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 20 Oct 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:

Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space: WSJ Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal to give department store chain Lord & Taylor dedicated space on its walmart.com website, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space -WSJ Oct 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal to give department store chain Lord & Taylor dedicated space on its walmart.com website, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Wal-Mart near deal to give Lord & Taylor website space-WSJ Oct 19 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is near a deal with Lord & Taylor that would give the department store dedicated space on walmart.com, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief PARIS New Carrefour boss Alexandre Bompard has turned to a former colleague from Fnac Darty to be his finance chief as he strives to revive the world's second-biggest retailer.

Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief PARIS New Carrefour boss Alexandre Bompard has turned to a former colleague from Fnac Darty to be his finance chief as he strives to revive the world's second-biggest retailer.

UPDATE 2-Carrefour turns to Fnac Darty again for new finance chief * Shares rise, investors praise Malige's record (Recasts with share reaction, analysts, details)