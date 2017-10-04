Edition:
United Kingdom

Worldpay Group PLC (WPG.L)

WPG.L on London Stock Exchange

406.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
406.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
13,799,091
52-wk High
435.38
52-wk Low
255.70

Chart for

About

Worldpay Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides a range of technology-led payment products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Global eCom, WPUK, WPUS and Corporate. Global eCom provides a range of payment services, both online and by mobile, to accept, validate and settle payments in... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £8,280.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,000.00
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Latest News about WPG.L

BRIEF-Worldpay invests in fraud prevention firm Featurespace

* Worldpay, a leader in global payments, is pleased to announce that it has participated in featurespace limited's ("featurespace") latest £16.5m funding round as a new investor

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Vantiv enters into transaction agreement with Fifth Third Bank

* On August 7, entered into a transaction agreement with Fifth Third Bank - SEC filing​

08 Aug 2017

Worldpay granted second deadline extension for Vantiv deal

LONDON, Aug 8 British payments firms Worldpay said on Tuesday that the deadline for its long-awaited deal with U.S. suitor Vantiv has been pushed back by yet another four days as the two companies need more time to reach a final agreement.

08 Aug 2017

U.S. card firm Vantiv goes global with $10 billion Worldpay buy

U.S. credit card processor Vantiv agreed to buy Britain's Worldpay for 7.7 billion pounds on Wednesday in a move expected to trigger further deals. | Video

06 Jul 2017

U.S. card firm Vantiv goes global with $10 billion Worldpay buy

U.S. credit card processor Vantiv agreed to buy Britain's Worldpay for 7.7 billion pounds ($10 billion) on Wednesday in a move expected to trigger further deals. | Video

05 Jul 2017

UPDATE 2-U.S. card firm Vantiv goes global with $10 bln Worldpay buy

* Deal to trigger further consolidation- analysts (Adds analyst comments, details, context, updates shares)

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co says does not intend to make offer for Worldpay

* Announces that it does not intend to make an offer for Worldpay

05 Jul 2017

Worldpay says agreed to be taken over by Vantiv in $10 bln deal

July 5 Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's largest payment processor said it had agreed to terms of a potential merger with U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc in a deal worth 7.7 billion pounds ($9.95 billion), excluding debt.

05 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Worldpay agrees terms of possible offer with Vantiv

* Vantiv Inc and Worldpay Group Plc agree to key terms of possible offer

05 Jul 2017

Worldpay to back takeover from U.S. credit card tech firm Vantiv: Sky News

Worldpay Group Plc , Britain's largest payment processor is "close to" recommending a takeover offer from U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc , Sky News reported citing sources.

05 Jul 2017
» More WPG.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More WPG.L Market Views