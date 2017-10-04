Worldpay Group PLC (WPG.L)
406.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
406.00
--
--
--
--
13,799,091
435.38
255.70
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£8,280.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,000.00
|Dividend:
|0.80
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09
BRIEF-Worldpay invests in fraud prevention firm Featurespace
* Worldpay, a leader in global payments, is pleased to announce that it has participated in featurespace limited's ("featurespace") latest £16.5m funding round as a new investor
BRIEF-Vantiv enters into transaction agreement with Fifth Third Bank
* On August 7, entered into a transaction agreement with Fifth Third Bank - SEC filing
Worldpay granted second deadline extension for Vantiv deal
LONDON, Aug 8 British payments firms Worldpay said on Tuesday that the deadline for its long-awaited deal with U.S. suitor Vantiv has been pushed back by yet another four days as the two companies need more time to reach a final agreement.
U.S. card firm Vantiv goes global with $10 billion Worldpay buy
U.S. credit card processor Vantiv agreed to buy Britain's Worldpay for 7.7 billion pounds on Wednesday in a move expected to trigger further deals. | Video
UPDATE 2-U.S. card firm Vantiv goes global with $10 bln Worldpay buy
* Deal to trigger further consolidation- analysts (Adds analyst comments, details, context, updates shares)
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co says does not intend to make offer for Worldpay
* Announces that it does not intend to make an offer for Worldpay
Worldpay says agreed to be taken over by Vantiv in $10 bln deal
July 5 Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's largest payment processor said it had agreed to terms of a potential merger with U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc in a deal worth 7.7 billion pounds ($9.95 billion), excluding debt.
BRIEF-Worldpay agrees terms of possible offer with Vantiv
* Vantiv Inc and Worldpay Group Plc agree to key terms of possible offer
Worldpay to back takeover from U.S. credit card tech firm Vantiv: Sky News
Worldpay Group Plc , Britain's largest payment processor is "close to" recommending a takeover offer from U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc , Sky News reported citing sources.
