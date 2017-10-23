Winpak Ltd (WPK.TO)
54.31CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines. The Company's products are used for packaging of perishable foods, beverages and in healthcare applications. It operates through six segments: modified atmosphere packaging, specialty films, rigid containers, lidding, biaxially oriented... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,435.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|65.00
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|0.23
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|25.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.12
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.64
|14.09
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|Bemis Company, Inc. (BMS.N)
|$46.65
|-0.50
|Sealed Air Corp (SEE.N)
|$44.86
|-0.36
|Sonoco Products Co (SON.N)
|$52.38
|-0.73
|Ball Corporation (BLL.N)
|$42.91
|+0.61
|Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK.N)
|$60.91
|+0.04