Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM.TO)

WPM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.53CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.14 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
$26.39
Open
$26.20
Day's High
$26.66
Day's Low
$26.00
Volume
951,650
Avg. Vol
796,165
52-wk High
$33.83
52-wk Low
$22.63

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly Silver Wheaton Corp, is a Canada-based pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.17
Market Cap(Mil.): $11,006.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 442.01
Dividend: 0.13
Yield (%): 2.01

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 10.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.30 10.90
ROE: -- -2.78 14.09

BRIEF-Desert Star enters $65 mln Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals

* Desert Star announces US$65 million Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals; extends agreement with Capstone

10 Aug 2017
SSR Mining Inc (SSRM.TO) $12.51 +0.12
Bear Creek Mining Corp. (BCM.V) $1.96 -0.07
Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) $20.42 +0.20
Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N) $37.37 -0.42
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ANGJ.J) 13,100.00 +200.00
Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO) $21.41 +0.01
Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) $2.91 +0.01

