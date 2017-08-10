Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM.TO)
WPM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
26.53CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.14 (+0.53%)
Prev Close
$26.39
Open
$26.20
Day's High
$26.66
Day's Low
$26.00
Volume
951,650
Avg. Vol
796,165
52-wk High
$33.83
52-wk Low
$22.63
About
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, formerly Silver Wheaton Corp, is a Canada-based pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-Desert Star enters $65 mln Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals
* Desert Star announces US$65 million Precious Metals Purchase Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals; extends agreement with Capstone
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|SSR Mining Inc (SSRM.TO)
|$12.51
|+0.12
|Bear Creek Mining Corp. (BCM.V)
|$1.96
|-0.07
|Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)
|$20.42
|+0.20
|Newmont Mining Corp (NEM.N)
|$37.37
|-0.42
|AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ANGJ.J)
|13,100.00
|+200.00
|Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS.TO)
|$21.41
|+0.01
|Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO)
|$2.91
|+0.01