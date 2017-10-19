Edition:
WPP PLC (WPP.L)

WPP.L on London Stock Exchange

1,366.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,366.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
5,834,021
52-wk High
1,928.07
52-wk Low
1,345.00

About

WPP plc (WPP) is a holding company engaged in providing communications services. The Company comprises companies in a range of disciplines, which include advertising, media investment management; data investment management; public relations and public affairs; branding and identity; healthcare communications; direct, digital,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.21
Market Cap(Mil.): £17,803.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,265.36
Dividend: 22.70
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 43.13 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.18 10.90
ROE: -- 8.06 14.09

Latest News about WPP.L

WPP hit by problems at rival Publicis and client Unilever

LONDON Shares in WPP fell more than three percent on Thursday on a triple whammy of bad news for the world's biggest advertising group, less than two months after it issued a major profit warning.

19 Oct 2017

Advertiser Publicis's shares slide after sales miss forecasts

PARIS French advertising agency Publicis , facing fierce new competition with the growth in online advertising, posted third-quarter sales on Thursday that missed market forecasts and sent its shares lower.

19 Oct 2017

Bain defends Asatsu-DK bid as shareholder opposition grows

HONG KONG/TOKYO Bain Capital defended its $1.35 billion (£1 billion) offer to buy Asatsu-DK Inc on Wednesday as shareholder opposition to the deal grew, saying the offer is "fully priced".

18 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Bain defends Asatsu-DK bid as shareholder opposition grows

* Asatsu-DK says Bain's offer is the most feasible (Recasts with Bain and Asatsu-DK comments)

18 Oct 2017

REFILE-Opposition grows to Bain's bid for Japanese ad agency Asatsu-DK

HONG KONG, Oct 18 Opposition was growing on Tuesday to U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital's $1.35 billion offer to buy Asatsu-DK Inc as Hong Kong-based activist hedge fund Oasis Management Company joined other shareholders in Japan's third-largest advertising agency in calling the offer too low.

18 Oct 2017

WPP objects to Bain's offer for Japan's Asatsu-DK

LONDON WPP, the world's biggest advertising agency, on Thursday stepped up its efforts to stop U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital from buying Japan's Asatsu-DK Inc, saying the offer significantly undervalued its stake in the firm.

12 Oct 2017

BRIEF-WPP responds to Asatsu-DK statement regarding tender offer for co's shares

* NOTED ADK’S “DELAYED FAQ REGARDING TENDER OFFER FOR THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY”‍​

12 Oct 2017
