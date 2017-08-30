Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT.TO)
WPRT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.22CAD
23 Oct 2017
4.22CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.26 (-5.80%)
$-0.26 (-5.80%)
Prev Close
$4.48
$4.48
Open
$4.52
$4.52
Day's High
$4.59
$4.59
Day's Low
$4.17
$4.17
Volume
179,772
179,772
Avg. Vol
163,481
163,481
52-wk High
$5.11
$5.11
52-wk Low
$1.10
$1.10
About
Westport Fuel Systems Inc, formerly Westport Innovations Inc, is a Canada-based provider of low-emission engine and fuel system technologies utilizing gaseous fuels. It operates through the Westport Operations segment. The Westport Operations segment designs, manufactures and sells compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.63
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$585.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|130.30
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems to repay existing 9 pct debentures at maturity
* Westport Fuel Systems Inc says terminated tender offer for Westport Fuel Systems 9% unsecured subordinated non-convertible debentures
BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems provides Q2 2017 revenue guidance
* Westport Fuel Systems provides Q2 2017 revenue guidance and pro forma cash summary
BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems proposes offering of common shares
* Intends to offer and sell common shares in an underwritten public offering
BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems appoints new director
* Westport Fuel Systems Inc - appointment of Daniel Hancock increases number of directors from eight to nine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems closes sale of some assets
* Westport fuel systems closes the second divestiture action of the industrial group for $17.5 million usd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems Q1 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $77.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: