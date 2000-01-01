West Coast Paper Mills Ltd (WSTC.NS)
WSTC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
182.45INR
11:12am BST
182.45INR
11:12am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.15 (+1.19%)
Rs2.15 (+1.19%)
Prev Close
Rs180.30
Rs180.30
Open
Rs181.75
Rs181.75
Day's High
Rs184.30
Rs184.30
Day's Low
Rs181.00
Rs181.00
Volume
63,446
63,446
Avg. Vol
109,965
109,965
52-wk High
Rs213.50
Rs213.50
52-wk Low
Rs116.00
Rs116.00
About
The West Coast Paper Mills Limited is engaged in production of paper and paperboard, and optical fiber cable. The Company produces paper for printing, writing and packaging in India. Its segments include Paper/Paperboard, including Duplex Board at Dandeli; Telecommunication Cables at Mysore, and Others. The Company has wind... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.36
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs11,859.08
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|66.05
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|1.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|164.76
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.64
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.49
|14.09