Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)

Costa coffee owner Whitbread's interim profit rises on expansion Britain's Whitbread Plc said its first-half pretax profit rose 6.7 percent as it added more Premier Inn rooms and opened more Costa coffee outlets in Britain.

Whitbread to take full ownership of south China Costa operations Whitbread's Costa coffee chain is buying the 49 percent of a joint venture in south China held by Yueda Group to bolster its presence in the country, the British firm said on Tuesday.

FTSE dips as sterling rises, housebuilders suffer LONDON Shares on Britain's major market index softened on Tuesday as housebuilders weighed on benchmark gains and rising inflation boosted the pound.

Fitch Affirms Whitbread at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Whitbread Plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook and Short-Term IDR at 'F2.' Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating for Whitbread Group Plc at 'BBB'. Whitbread Group Plc is the main entity that issues debt within the group. All bonds have guarantees from Whitbread Plc and main subsidiaries Premier Inn and Costa Limited. The company's 'B