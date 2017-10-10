Edition:
United Kingdom

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L)

WTB.L on London Stock Exchange

3,942.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,942.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
599,948
52-wk High
4,333.00
52-wk Low
3,365.00

Chart for

About

Whitbread PLC is a hospitality company. The Company operates hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Hotels & Restaurants, and Costa. The Hotels & Restaurants segment provides services in relation to accommodation and food. The Costa segment consists of operations of its branded, owned and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.14
Market Cap(Mil.): £7,085.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 183.43
Dividend: 65.90
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 80.39 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.93 10.90
ROE: -- 13.09 14.09

Latest News about WTB.L

Costa coffee owner Whitbread's interim profit rises on expansion

Britain's Whitbread Plc said its first-half pretax profit rose 6.7 percent as it added more Premier Inn rooms and opened more Costa coffee outlets in Britain.

7:42am BST

Whitbread to take full ownership of south China Costa operations

Whitbread's Costa coffee chain is buying the 49 percent of a joint venture in south China held by Yueda Group to bolster its presence in the country, the British firm said on Tuesday.

10 Oct 2017

FTSE dips as sterling rises, housebuilders suffer

LONDON Shares on Britain's major market index softened on Tuesday as housebuilders weighed on benchmark gains and rising inflation boosted the pound.

12 Sep 2017

Fitch Affirms Whitbread at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Whitbread Plc's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook and Short-Term IDR at 'F2.' Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating for Whitbread Group Plc at 'BBB'. Whitbread Group Plc is the main entity that issues debt within the group. All bonds have guarantees from Whitbread Plc and main subsidiaries Premier Inn and Costa Limited. The company's 'B

31 Aug 2017

European shares slip further, Provident Financial plummets

LONDON Weakness among financial and energy stocks led European shares to fall again on Wednesday, as Provident Financial dropped following a profit warning, though Italian lenders bucked the downbeat trend.

21 Jun 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

