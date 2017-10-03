Edition:
United Kingdom

GoldMoney Inc (XAU.TO)

XAU.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

6.01CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.26 (+4.52%)
Prev Close
$5.75
Open
$5.77
Day's High
$6.06
Day's Low
$5.77
Volume
246,994
Avg. Vol
101,099
52-wk High
$6.06
52-wk Low
$2.34

Chart for

About

Goldmoney Inc., formerly BitGold Inc., is a financial technology company. The Company operates a global, full-reserve and gold-based financial services group. It provides financial services as a limited third-party, combining the attributes of gold with technology. It operates through two segments: GoldMoney and BitGold. Through... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $335.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 69.39
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.83 10.90
ROE: -- 20.22 14.09

Latest News about XAU.TO

BRIEF-Goldmoney announces $30 million CAD financing

* Goldmoney announces $30 million CAD financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Goldmoney Inc adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to the Goldmoney Holding

* Goldmoney Inc adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to the Goldmoney Holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Goldmoney Inc announces 2017 annual general meeting and officer appointments

* Goldmoney Inc announces 2017 annual general meeting and officer appointments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Goldmoney reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.05

* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for first quarter 2018

11 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Goldmoney Q4 loss per share $0.03

* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Goldmoney unveils the new Goldmoney Holding

* Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Goldmoney Inc announces investment in Menē Inc

* Goldmoney Inc - announced its investment in menē inc , a newly formed direct-to-consumer fine jewelry venture

15 Jun 2017
» More XAU.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates