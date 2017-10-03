GoldMoney Inc (XAU.TO)

BRIEF-Goldmoney announces $30 million CAD financing * Goldmoney announces $30 million CAD financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Goldmoney Inc adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to the Goldmoney Holding * Goldmoney Inc adds Bitcoin and Ethereum to the Goldmoney Holding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Goldmoney Inc announces 2017 annual general meeting and officer appointments * Goldmoney Inc announces 2017 annual general meeting and officer appointments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Goldmoney reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.05 * Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for first quarter 2018

BRIEF-Goldmoney Q4 loss per share $0.03 * Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017

BRIEF-Goldmoney unveils the new Goldmoney Holding * Goldmoney Inc - It will begin consolidating its network and wealth business divisions into a streamlined service and one unified account