Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N)

XOM.N on New York Stock Exchange

83.24USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.13 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$83.11
Open
$83.14
Day's High
$83.68
Day's Low
$83.07
Volume
3,190,069
Avg. Vol
3,599,943
52-wk High
$93.21
52-wk Low
$76.05

Exxon Mobil Corporation is engaged in energy business. The Company is engaged in the exploration, production, transportation and sale of crude oil and natural gas, and the manufacture, transportation and sale of petroleum products. The Company also manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics,... (more)

Beta: 0.83
Market Cap(Mil.): $346,213.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,237.11
Dividend: 0.77
Yield (%): 3.77

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.28 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.95 10.90
ROE: -- 8.87 14.09

UPDATE 1-UBS, Caisse des Depots sell stake in Norway's gas pipeline network

OSLO, Oct 23 Bank UBS and France's Caisse des Depots have sold their stake in Norway's offshore gas pipeline system after years of litigation with the government over tariffs, according to the firm they sold, Njord Gas Infrastructure.

23 Oct 2017

BRIEF-ExxonMobil acquires a crude oil terminal in Texas from Genesis Energy

* ExxonMobil acquires crude oil terminal to serve growing Permian Basin production

18 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Total-ENI-Novatek consortium bids for Lebanon offshore blocks

BEIRUT, Oct 13 The only bidder in Lebanon's first tender for five offshore energy blocks was a consortium made up of France's Total, Italy's ENI and Russia's Novatek, Minister of Energy and Water Cesar Abi Khalil said on Friday.

13 Oct 2017

BRIEF-ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center

* ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center

13 Oct 2017

CORRECTED-ExxonMobil opens 3rd cogeneration power plant in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 U.S. oil major ExxonMobil officially opened its third cogeneration power plant in Singapore on Thursday on the site of its Jurong refinery, increasing its total cogeneration capacity in the city-state by nearly a quarter.

12 Oct 2017

India, Japan to team up to get more flexible LNG deals

* Indian cabinet approves proposal to sign cooperation memorandum

11 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Exxonmobil exec says might look at deep water and gas in India

* Exxonmobil exec says looking at terms under the new oil and gas blocks bidding regime to evaluate investments in India

09 Oct 2017

Exxon shuts two subsea production systems ahead of Tropical Storm Nate

HOUSTON, Oct 6 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it has stopped oil production at its Julia and Hadrian South subsea production systems in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

06 Oct 2017

Exxon evacuating staff from U.S. Gulf platform ahead of Nate

HOUSTON Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it is evacuating all staff from its Lena platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

05 Oct 2017

  Price Chg
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.AS) €26.07 +0.05
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSb.L) 2,365.00 +2.00
BP plc (BP.L) 493.26 +2.31
BP plc (BP_p.L) 162.00 0.00
BP plc (BP_pb.L) 171.25 0.00
Total SA (TOTF.PA) €46.29 +0.19
Chevron Corporation (CVX.N) $118.93 +0.29
Repsol SA (REP.MC) €15.30 +0.02
ConocoPhillips (COP.N) $50.26 +0.01
Hess Corp. (HES.N) $45.21 +0.18

