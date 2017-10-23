Yellow Pages Ltd (Y.TO)
Y.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.09CAD
23 Oct 2017
8.09CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.09 (+1.12%)
$0.09 (+1.12%)
Prev Close
$8.00
$8.00
Open
$8.00
$8.00
Day's High
$8.13
$8.13
Day's Low
$7.91
$7.91
Volume
26,996
26,996
Avg. Vol
58,460
58,460
52-wk High
$22.24
$22.24
52-wk Low
$4.34
$4.34
About
Yellow Pages Limited (Yellow Pages) is a digital media and marketing solutions company engaged in providing local businesses, national brands and consumers with the tools to interact and transact within digital economy. The Company provides digital and print media and marketing solutions in Canada. Yellow Pages offers small and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$250.43
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|28.08
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|43.13
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.18
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.06
|14.09