Yazicilar Holding AS (YAZIC.IS)
YAZIC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
21.98TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Yazicilar Holding AS is a Turkey-based holding company, which is the major shareholder of Anadolu Endustri Holding A.S. and its subsidiaries, forming the Anadolu Group. The Anadolu Group is organized and primarily managed in five main segments: Beer; Soft Drinks; Automotive, including passenger and commercial vehicles, spare... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.96
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL3,033.60
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|160.00
|Dividend:
|0.28
|Yield (%):
|1.48
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.61
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Yazicilar Holding unit signs partnership agreement with Argo Tractors for tractor production
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS UNIT ANADOLU MOTOR ÜRETIM VE PAZARLAMA SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ITALIA-BASED ARGO TRACTORS TO INVEST FOR PRODUCTION OF LINDA BRAND TRACTORS
BRIEF-Yazicilar Holding Q2 net result turns to loss of 24.3 million lira
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q2 REVENUE OF 855.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 765.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO