Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS)
353.90INR
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
Rs353.90
--
--
--
--
11,062,894
Rs382.90
Rs218.11
About
Overall
|Beta:
|2.33
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs837,937.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,290.70
|Dividend:
|2.40
|Yield (%):
|0.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Yes Bank approves issue of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds worth 30 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds worth 30 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gngB3d) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yes Bank seeks members' nod for 1:5 stock split
* Seeks members' nod for 1:5 stock split Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlsk5p Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yes Bank says co included in FTSE4Good Emerging Index
* Says Yes Bank included in FTSE4Good Emerging Index Source text [YES BANK included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index . The selection reinforces YES BANK's position as a global sustainability leader in India, with strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance . YES BANK is the first and only Indian Bank to be selected in both FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index - Emerging Markets] Further company coverage:
Indian shares scale new highs; Yes Bank, HCL Tech gain on upbeat Q1
July 27 - Indian shares hit a record high for a third straight session on Thursday as upbeat results from Yes Bank Ltd and HCL Technologies and a rally in Asian shares lifted investor sentiment.
BRIEF-India's Yes Bank says does not expect any major impact on asset quality
July 26 Yes Bank Ltd Chief Executive Rana Kapoor says:
BRIEF-India's Yes Bank June-qtr net profit up 32 pct
* June quarter net profit 9.66 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.32 billion rupees year ago
India's Yes Bank Q1 net profit beats estimates; bad loan ratio falls
July 26 India's Yes Bank reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates, helped by higher interest and fee income.
BRIEF-Yes Bank says Santander signs agreement with co to boost UK-India trade, local business networking opportunities
* Says Santander signs a new agreement with Yes Bank to boost UK-India trade and local business networking opportunities
BRIEF-Yes Bank to consider subdivision of shares
* Says to consider subdivision of shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yes Bank sets overnight MCLR at 7.90 pct from July 1
* Says sets overnight MCLR at 7.90 percent w.e.f July 1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2ugdnQY Further company coverage: