Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKBNK.IS)

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi secures $1.35 billion syndicated loan ‍​ * LOAN AGREEMENT IS CONSISTING OF A 367-DAY AND A 2 YEAR 1 DAY TRANCHE

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi sells a NPL portfolio of 307.0 mln lira for 17.7 mln lira‍​ * SELLS NON-PERFORMING LOANS OF 307.0 MILLION LIRA FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 17.7 MILLION LIRA TO HAYAT VARLIK YONETIM AND EMIR VARLIK YONETIM

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi to issue debt instruments up to nominal 10 billion lira‍​ * TO ISSUE LOCAL CURRENCY BANK BILLS AND/OR BONDS IN TURKEY UP TO A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 10 BILLION LIRA‍​

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Q2 unconsolidated net profit rises to 891.9 million lira * Q2 UNCONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF 891.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 847.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Turkey's Yapi Kredi Bank says no capital increase decision reached by management board * Turkey's yapi kredi bank says no capital increase decision reached by management board

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Bankasi signs collective bargaining agreement with employees union * SIGNS COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH BANK-FINANCE AND INSURANCE EMPLOYEES UNION (BASISEN)

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi decides to sell a NPL portfolio of 546.0 mln lira for 27.1 mln lira‍​ * SELLS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 546.0 MILLION LIRA AS OF APRIL 30 FOR 27.1 MILLION LIRA

BRIEF-Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi secures $306 mln and EUR 956.5 mln syndicated loan * Signs a syndicated loan agreement consisting of a 367-day and a 2 year 1 day tranche with the participation of 48 banks from 19 different countries (USD 306 million and EUR 956.5 million)

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Bankasi Q1 net profit up at 1.0 billion lira * Q1 net profit of 1.0 billion lira ($280.82 million) versus 704.3 million lira year ago