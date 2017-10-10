Edition:
Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (YKBNK.IS)

YKBNK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

4.39TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.08TL (-1.79%)
Prev Close
4.47TL
Open
4.44TL
Day's High
4.44TL
Day's Low
4.36TL
Volume
16,118,409
Avg. Vol
19,815,065
52-wk High
4.98TL
52-wk Low
3.05TL

Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi AS (the Bank) is a Turkey-based company that provides banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, which offers card payment systems, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, small medium size enterprises (SME) loans, time and demand deposits, gold banking,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.33
Market Cap(Mil.): TL18,909.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,347.05
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about YKBNK.IS

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi secures $1.35 billion syndicated loan ‍​

* LOAN AGREEMENT IS CONSISTING OF A 367-DAY AND A 2 YEAR 1 DAY TRANCHE

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi sells a NPL portfolio of 307.0 mln lira for 17.7 mln lira‍​

* SELLS NON-PERFORMING LOANS OF 307.0 MILLION LIRA FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF 17.7 MILLION LIRA TO HAYAT VARLIK YONETIM AND EMIR VARLIK YONETIM ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi to issue debt instruments up to nominal 10 billion lira‍​

* TO ISSUE LOCAL CURRENCY BANK BILLS AND/OR BONDS IN TURKEY UP TO A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF 10 BILLION LIRA‍​

22 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Q2 unconsolidated net profit rises to 891.9 million lira

* Q2 UNCONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT OF 891.9 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 847.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Turkey's Yapi Kredi Bank says no capital increase decision reached by management board

* Turkey's yapi kredi bank says no capital increase decision reached by management board Further company coverage: (Istanbul newsroom)

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Bankasi signs collective bargaining agreement with employees union

* SIGNS COLLECTIVE BARGAINING AGREEMENT WITH BANK-FINANCE AND INSURANCE EMPLOYEES UNION (BASISEN)‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

23 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi decides to sell a NPL portfolio of 546.0 mln lira for 27.1 mln lira‍​

* SELLS NPL PORTFOLIO OF 546.0 MILLION LIRA AS OF APRIL 30 FOR 27.1 MILLION LIRA ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Yapi ve Kredi Bankasi secures $306 mln and EUR 956.5 mln syndicated loan

* Signs a syndicated loan agreement consisting of a 367-day and a 2 year 1 day tranche with the participation of 48 banks from 19 different countries (USD 306 million and EUR 956.5 million)

04 May 2017

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Bankasi Q1 net profit up at 1.0 billion lira

* Q1 net profit of 1.0 billion lira ($280.82 million) versus 704.3 million lira year ago

27 Apr 2017

BRIEF-Yapi Kredi Bankasi sells 316.0 mln lira worth NPL portfolio for 17.7 mln lira

* Resolved to sell NPL portfolio worth 316.0 million lira ($88.12 million) to Guven Varlik Yonetim for a total amount of 17.7 million lira Source text for Eikon:

24 Apr 2017
