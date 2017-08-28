YPF SA (YPFD.BA)

UPDATE 1-Argentina's YPF CEO resigns, 6-member exec committee to run firm BUENOS AIRES, Aug 28 The chief executive officer of YPF SA, Argentina's state-owned oil company, has resigned and a six-member executive committee will run the company, it said on Monday.

UPDATE 1-Statoil, YPF to explore shale oil, gas in Argentina OSLO, Aug 25 Norway's Statoil has signed a deal with Argentina's leading energy company YPF to jointly explore for onshore shale oil and gas resources in the Vaca Muerta formation, the company said on Friday.

YPF chairman sees turning point in Argentina oil, gas output BUENOS AIRES Argentina’s state-run petroleum company YPF SA forecasts that its production will increase in 2018 after contracting this year, as the number of rigs operating in the country rises, the company's chairman said on Monday.

UPDATE 2-Total, BP unit, YPF boost investment in Argentina's Vaca Muerta BUENOS AIRES, July 18 Argentina's state-run oil firm YPF SA, France's Total SA, Wintershall Energía SA and BP unit Pan American Energy LLC announced a $1.15 billion joint investment on Tuesday to increase shale gas production.

Argentina's YPF eyes sale of electricity subsidiary stake to GE -media BUENOS AIRES, July 14 Argentina's state-run oil company YPF SA is in talks with General Electric Co to sell a 49 percent stake in its electricity generation subsidiary, local newspaper Clarin reported.