Yamana Gold Inc (YRI.TO)

BRIEF-Yamana Gold announces preliminary third quarter 2017 operational results * Yamana Gold announces preliminary third quarter 2017 operational results and provides update on brazilian tax matters

BRIEF-Yamana Gold provides updates on operations * Yamana Gold provides an update on exploration, metal price protection efforts and consolidation of senior management into Toronto office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yamana Gold enters into option contracts relating to its gold and copper production​ * Yamana Gold provides an update on exploration, metal price protection efforts and consolidation of senior management into Toronto office

BRIEF-Yamana Gold says Robert Gallagher appointed to board * Yamana gold-robert gallagher appointed to board; board will be comprised of 11 persons ‍with pending retirement to an emeritus role of two directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yamana Gold appoints Robert Gallagher to its board * Robert Gallagher has been appointed to its board of directors

BRIEF-Yamana Gold posts Q2 loss $0.04/shr from continuing operations * Q2 loss per share $0.04 from continuing operations including items