Zalando SE (ZALG.DE)

UPDATE 2-Zalando to launch beauty range as investment dents profits * Q3 sales growth 27.5-29.5 pct vs analyst consensus for 27 pct

Zalando to launch beauty range as sales grow fast BERLIN, Oct 18 German online fashion retailer Zalando announced plans on Wednesday to launch a line of beauty products next year as it reported preliminary third-quarter sales growth above expectations, but weaker profits.

UPDATE 2-Zalando plans new warehouses to hit 10 bln euro sales * Shares up 0.7 pct in weaker market (Adds comments from co-CEO)

Zalando plans two new warehouses in Poland, Italy BERLIN, Aug 10 German online fashion retailer Zalando is planning two new large fulfilment centres in Poland and Italy and expects full-year sales growth at the upper end of its forecast range of 20 to 25 percent, it said on Thursday.

UPDATE 2-Growing pains hold back Zalando in battle with Amazon * Q2 sales up 19-21 pct vs annual target corridor for 20-25 pct

BRIEF-Zalando launches membership program for 19 euros per year * Launches membership program for 19 euros per year in four German cities