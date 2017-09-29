Edition:
United Kingdom

Zeder Investments Ltd (ZEDJ.J)

ZEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

610.00ZAc
2:57pm BST
Change (% chg)

-4.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
614.00
Open
614.00
Day's High
614.00
Day's Low
600.00
Volume
613,513
Avg. Vol
1,057,358
52-wk High
810.00
52-wk Low
540.00

Chart for

About

Zeder Investments Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in investing in agribusiness industry with a focus on the food and beverage sectors. Its segments include food, beverages and related services; agri-related retail, trade and services; agri-inputs, and agri-production. It holds investment in... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.18
Market Cap(Mil.): R10,452.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,730.52
Dividend: 11.00
Yield (%): 1.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 200.77 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.51 10.90
ROE: -- 9.82 14.09

Latest News about ZEDJ.J

BRIEF-Zeder Investments sees HY HEPS between 3.7-4.9 cents

* ZEDER INVESTMENTS LTD - HY HEPS SEEN BETWEEN 3,7-4,9 CENTS, BETWEEN 65,7-74,1% LOWER THAN 14,3 CENTS REPORTED FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 AUGUST 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

29 Sep 2017
» More ZEDJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates