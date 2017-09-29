Zeder Investments Ltd (ZEDJ.J)
ZEDJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
610.00ZAc
2:57pm BST
Change (% chg)
-4.00 (-0.65%)
Prev Close
614.00
Open
614.00
Day's High
614.00
Day's Low
600.00
Volume
613,513
Avg. Vol
1,057,358
52-wk High
810.00
52-wk Low
540.00
About
Zeder Investments Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in investing in agribusiness industry with a focus on the food and beverage sectors. Its segments include food, beverages and related services; agri-related retail, trade and services; agri-inputs, and agri-production. It holds investment in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.18
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R10,452.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,730.52
|Dividend:
|11.00
|Yield (%):
|1.82
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|200.77
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.51
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.82
|14.09
BRIEF-Zeder Investments sees HY HEPS between 3.7-4.9 cents
* ZEDER INVESTMENTS LTD - HY HEPS SEEN BETWEEN 3,7-4,9 CENTS, BETWEEN 65,7-74,1% LOWER THAN 14,3 CENTS REPORTED FOR SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 AUGUST 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)