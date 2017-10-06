Edition:
United Kingdom

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE.NS)

ZEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

525.95INR
11:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs34.30 (+6.98%)
Prev Close
Rs491.65
Open
Rs496.00
Day's High
Rs537.45
Day's Low
Rs492.70
Volume
12,855,678
Avg. Vol
2,163,861
52-wk High
Rs560.00
52-wk Low
Rs427.65

Chart for

About

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited is a media and entertainment company engaged in providing broadcasting services. The Company operates through Content and Broadcasting segment. It offers content in multiple languages and offers approximately 38 international and over 30 domestic channels. The Company has a library, housing... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.95
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs501,018.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 960.45
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.48

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.31 10.90
ROE: -- 10.87 14.09

Latest News about ZEE.NS

BRIEF-India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles

* Sept quarter consol net profit 5.91 billion rupees versus profit of 2.38 billion rupees last year

7:28am BST

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises to buy 9X Media, its units for about 1.60 bln rupees

* Says ‍approved acquisition of 100% equity stake in 9X Media Private Limited and its subsidiaries​

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sony Pictures Networks India conclude closure of deal

* Co, Sony Pictures Networks India concluded closure of deal upon receipt of remittance of $36.3 million from SPNI

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr profit up about 16 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 2.51 billion rupees versus profit of 2.17 billion rupees

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises appoints Bharat Kedia as CFO

* Says approved corporate restructuring proposal relating to domestic units of co‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2vAANRG Further company coverage:

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises completes acquisition of India Webportal Pvt

* Says completed acquisition of 100% equity stake in India Webportal Private Limited Source text - http://bit.ly/2uo96Nq Further company coverage:

24 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises says no proposal relating to acquisition stake in Alt Balaji

* Zee Entertainment Enterprises clarifies on news item "Balaji Telefilms mulls selling up to 26 pct stake in Alt Balaji, in talks with Zee Entertainment Enterprises"

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises acquires balance 51 pct stake in Fly-By-Wire International

* Says acquired balance 51 percent stake in Fly-By-Wire International for INR 14 million

18 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves acquisition of balance 49 pct stake in India Webportal

* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million

08 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises March-qtr consol profit rises almost sevenfold

* Consensus forecast for March quarter consol net profit was 3.10 billion rupees

10 May 2017
» More ZEE.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates