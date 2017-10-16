Zee Learn Ltd (ZEEE.NS)
ZEEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
46.20INR
11:26am BST
46.20INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.20 (+0.43%)
Rs0.20 (+0.43%)
Prev Close
Rs46.00
Rs46.00
Open
Rs46.60
Rs46.60
Day's High
Rs47.40
Rs47.40
Day's Low
Rs46.10
Rs46.10
Volume
591,063
591,063
Avg. Vol
550,274
550,274
52-wk High
Rs51.10
Rs51.10
52-wk Low
Rs31.00
Rs31.00
About
Zee Learn Limited is a holding company. The Company operates as an education company, which offers education support services. Its segments include Educational, which provides learning solutions and delivers training, and Construction and Leasing, which consists of constructing and leasing of properties for commercial use. It is... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs14,239.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|324.36
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|0.23
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.83
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.53
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Zee Learn Sept-qtr profit rises
* Sept quarter net profit 100.4 million rupees versus profit 66 million rupees year ago