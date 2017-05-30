Edition:
United Kingdom

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd (ZFST.BO)

ZFST.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

1,190.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.70 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
Rs1,180.30
Open
Rs1,190.00
Day's High
Rs1,199.65
Day's Low
Rs1,170.00
Volume
3,931
Avg. Vol
4,564
52-wk High
Rs1,815.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,119.00

Chart for

About

Z F Steering Gear (India) Limited is engaged in the business of production and assembling of steering systems for vehicles, buses and tractors. The Company is principally engaged in the manufacturing of auto component (steering gear) and renewable energy (solar and wind power). The Company's segments include Auto Component and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.37
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs11,144.28
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 9.07
Dividend: 8.00
Yield (%): 0.65

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about ZFST.BO

BRIEF-ZF Steering Gear (India) recommends dividend of 8 rupees per share

* Recommended dividend of 8 rupees per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

30 May 2017
» More ZFST.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates