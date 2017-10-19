Edition:
United Kingdom

Zooplus AG (ZO1G.DE)

ZO1G.DE on Xetra

140.55EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€2.15 (+1.55%)
Prev Close
€138.40
Open
€138.45
Day's High
€141.35
Day's Low
€137.65
Volume
14,323
Avg. Vol
25,479
52-wk High
€200.15
52-wk Low
€115.90

Chart for

About

Zooplus AG, also known as zooplus.de, is a Germany-based retailer of pet supplies. The Company markets products mainly through its online stores. The Company offers over 8000 products, including dry and wet pet food and food supplements, accessories, including toys, care products, and hygiene products, scratching posts, dog... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): €959.05
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 7.13
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.83 10.90
ROE: -- 20.22 14.09

Latest News about ZO1G.DE

BRIEF-Zooplus Q3 sales increase 22 pct to EUR 277 mln

* DGAP-NEWS: ZOOPLUS AG: SIGNIFICANT GROWTH ACCELERATION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017

19 Oct 2017

Zooplus cuts 2017 profit outlook on investments

Sept 15 German online pet supplies retailer Zooplus lowered its earnings outlook for the full year, citing investments aimed at accelerating sales growth and prompting its shares to fall as much as 16 percent in the afternoon trade.

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Zooplus cuts 2017 forecast

* DGAP-ADHOC: ZOOPLUS AG: 2017 EARNINGS FORECAST REVISED TO ACCELERATE SALES GROWTH

15 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Zooplus H1 EBT stable at 5.1 million euros

* ‍EBT IN FIRST HALF OF 2017 WERE AT PREVIOUS YEAR'S LEVEL AND REACHED EUR 5.1 M (H1 2016: EUR 5.1 M)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

22 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Zooplus H1 sales up 21 pct at 517 million euros

* ‍2017 FULL-YEAR SALES FORECAST OF AT LEAST EUR 1,125 M CONFIRMED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Zooplus confirms sales and earnings forecast for 2017

* POSITIVE SALES AND EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

18 May 2017
» More ZO1G.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates