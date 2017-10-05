Edition:
United Kingdom

Zodiac Aerospace SA (ZODC.PA)

ZODC.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

24.36EUR
12:45pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.01 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
€24.35
Open
€24.35
Day's High
€24.40
Day's Low
€24.35
Volume
68,503
Avg. Vol
451,971
52-wk High
€28.85
52-wk Low
€19.78

Chart for

About

Zodiac Aerospace SA is a France-based aeronautical company engaged in the development of aerospace equipment and systems for commercial, regional and business aircraft, as well as helicopters and space applications. It is structured into three business sectors: Cabin Interiors Segment, which designs and markets seats and cabin... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.64
Market Cap(Mil.): €7,146.36
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 292.17
Dividend: 0.16
Yield (%): 1.31

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.91 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.86 10.90
ROE: -- 10.39 14.09

Latest News about ZODC.PA

Bombardier spends $2.4 billion a year on aerospace in U.S.: document

NEW YORK Bombardier Inc's aerospace business spent $2.4 billion in the United States last year, tapping more than 800 suppliers in all but three U.S. states, according to a confidential Bombardier report seen by Reuters on Thursday.

05 Oct 2017

Zodiac reaffirms targets despite disappointing Q4 seat sales

PARIS, Sept 13 Zodiac Aerospace reported a 10 percent drop in sales at its troubled seats division, but stuck to financial targets for the just-ended financial year as it gets to grips with industrial problems that drew criticism from Airbus and Boeing.

13 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Safran cites LEAP-1A quality problem, delivery goals intact

PARIS, July 28 Safran has witnessed a "minor" quality problem with a part for its LEAP-1A engine for Airbus jets, but its 2017 delivery goals are unaffected, Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said on Friday.

28 Jul 2017

Safran core H1 operating income falls 0.9 pct

PARIS, July 28 Aero engine maker Safran reported a 0.9 percent dip in core first-half profit on Friday as it carries out a product switch between its best-selling CFM56 engine and the new LEAP.

28 Jul 2017

Aerospace group Zodiac aims to resolve delivery issues by end-September - chairman

PARIS Zodiac Aerospace aims to have its problems with delays in deliveries and the quality of products fixed in September, before the planned merger with Safran, the chairman of its executive board Yann Delabrière told Les Echos newspaper.

23 Jun 2017

Safran shareholders approve plan to buy Zodiac Aerospace

PARIS, June 15 Shareholders in Safran on Thursday backed resolutions that will free the French aero engine maker to pursue an agreed takeover of parts maker Zodiac .

15 Jun 2017
