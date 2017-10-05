Zodiac Aerospace SA (ZODC.PA)

Bombardier spends $2.4 billion a year on aerospace in U.S.: document NEW YORK Bombardier Inc's aerospace business spent $2.4 billion in the United States last year, tapping more than 800 suppliers in all but three U.S. states, according to a confidential Bombardier report seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Zodiac reaffirms targets despite disappointing Q4 seat sales PARIS, Sept 13 Zodiac Aerospace reported a 10 percent drop in sales at its troubled seats division, but stuck to financial targets for the just-ended financial year as it gets to grips with industrial problems that drew criticism from Airbus and Boeing.

UPDATE 1-Safran cites LEAP-1A quality problem, delivery goals intact PARIS, July 28 Safran has witnessed a "minor" quality problem with a part for its LEAP-1A engine for Airbus jets, but its 2017 delivery goals are unaffected, Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said on Friday.

Safran says LEAP-1A had quality problem, delivery goals intact PARIS, July 28 Safran has witnessed a "minor" quality problem with a part for its LEAP-1A engine for Airbus jets, but the situation is under control and will not affect 2017 delivery goals, Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said on Friday.

Safran core H1 operating income falls 0.9 pct PARIS, July 28 Aero engine maker Safran reported a 0.9 percent dip in core first-half profit on Friday as it carries out a product switch between its best-selling CFM56 engine and the new LEAP.

Aerospace group Zodiac aims to resolve delivery issues by end-September - chairman PARIS Zodiac Aerospace aims to have its problems with delays in deliveries and the quality of products fixed in September, before the planned merger with Safran, the chairman of its executive board Yann Delabrière told Les Echos newspaper.

