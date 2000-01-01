Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZUAR.NS)
ZUAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
628.75INR
11:27am BST
628.75INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs38.90 (+6.59%)
Rs38.90 (+6.59%)
Prev Close
Rs589.85
Rs589.85
Open
Rs635.00
Rs635.00
Day's High
Rs690.00
Rs690.00
Day's Low
Rs612.30
Rs612.30
Volume
3,916,338
3,916,338
Avg. Vol
93,989
93,989
52-wk High
Rs690.00
Rs690.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00
Rs185.00
About
Zuari Agro Chemicals Limited is a fertilizer company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, sale and trading of fertilizers and seeds. The Company is also an importer of fertilizers and farm nutrients. It produces fertilizers of various grades, along with seeds, pesticides, micro nutrients and specialty fertilizers. Its... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs21,031.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|42.06
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.20
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.41
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.55
|14.09