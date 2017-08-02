Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ.TO)
ZZZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
38.77CAD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
$38.74
Open
$38.90
Day's High
$39.22
Day's Low
$38.72
Volume
34,087
Avg. Vol
69,938
52-wk High
$42.36
52-wk Low
$26.73
About
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. is a Canada-based mattress retailer. The Company operates under two mattress retail banners: Dormez-vous?, the retailer of mattresses in Quebec, and Sleep Country Canada, the mattress retailer in the rest of Canada. The Company operates through Canada segment. The Dormez-vous? has over 50... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,411.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|37.65
|Dividend:
|0.17
|Yield (%):
|1.76
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.61
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.32
|14.09
BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada reports Q2 basic earnings per share $0.30
* Sleep country Canada reports strong performance for second quarter of 2017
BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view c$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S