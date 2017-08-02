Edition:
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ.TO)

ZZZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

38.77CAD
23 Oct 2017
$0.03 (+0.08%)
$38.74
$38.90
$39.22
$38.72
34,087
69,938
$42.36
$26.73

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. is a Canada-based mattress retailer. The Company operates under two mattress retail banners: Dormez-vous?, the retailer of mattresses in Quebec, and Sleep Country Canada, the mattress retailer in the rest of Canada. The Company operates through Canada segment. The Dormez-vous? has over 50... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,411.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 37.65
Dividend: 0.17
Yield (%): 1.76

P/E (TTM): -- 27.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.61 10.90
ROE: -- 15.32 14.09

BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada reports Q2 ‍basic earnings per share $0.30​

* Sleep country Canada reports strong performance for second quarter of 2017

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sleep Country Canada reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.27

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.25, revenue view c$120.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

09 May 2017
