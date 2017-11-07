100 years since Russian Revolution
Demonstrators carry flags and a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Demonstrators attend a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People dressed in a Soviet navy uniforms take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
Demonstrators react in front of a portrait of Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man uses his mobile phone as demonstrators pass the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
Demonstrators carry a giant Soviet flag during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
An elderly woman carries flags during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov
Demonstrators take part in a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A woman holds a placard as she takes part in a rally to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in the far eastern city of Vladivostok. The placard reads, "Stalin is our father, homeland is our mother, Soviet power is our sister and our friend"....more
A mock-up cruiser Aurora, which fired the shot that announced the start of Russia's 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, is seen on the Vltava river bank during a protest rally organized by activist group "Without communists" to mark the Red October...more
A demonstrator reacts during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov
People take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
A demonstrator takes a selfie with a portrait of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Andrey Volkov
Demonstrators pass the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, during a rally held by Russian Communist party to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in central Moscow. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
People take part in a parade to mark the Red October revolution's centenary in Berlin, Germany November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizo Bensch
Next Slideshows
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Chaotic migrant rescue in Libya
At least five African migrants died and more were missing off western Libya after a boat carrying about 140 people capsized and then some migrants refused...
New York City Marathon
Highlights from the New York City Marathon.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump in Asia
Inside President Trump's five-country Asian trip.
UNESCO town in Vietnam under water
The UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An has been inundated by Typhoon Damrey.
Mass shooting at Texas church
A gunman entered the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas and opened fire, killing at least 26 people and wounding 20 others.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
China Fashion Week
Highlights and backstage at China fashion week.
Jerusalem's tangled webs
Millions of long-jawed spiders create giant cobwebs that envelop a forest, a phenomenon rarely seen in the Middle East.
Victims of the Texas church shooting
The names and faces of those killed in the mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.