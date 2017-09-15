Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 15, 2017 | 5:35pm BST

11-year-old cuts White House lawn

President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House. Frank wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn and was invited to work for a day at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House. Frank wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn and was invited to work for a day at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass at the White House. Frank wrote a letter to Trump offering to mow the White House lawn and was invited to work for a day at the White House. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 9
President Trump looks on as 11-year-old Frank Giaccio cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump looks on as 11-year-old Frank Giaccio cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
President Trump looks on as 11-year-old Frank Giaccio cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 9
President Trump looks on as 11-year-old Frank Giaccio cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump looks on as 11-year-old Frank Giaccio cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
President Trump looks on as 11-year-old Frank Giaccio cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 9
President Trump shakes hands with 11-year-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump shakes hands with 11-year-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
President Trump shakes hands with 11-year-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 9
President Trump talks to members of the press pool at the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump talks to members of the press pool at the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
President Trump talks to members of the press pool at the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 9
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio as he cuts the Rose Garden grass. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 9
President Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
President Trump welcomes 11-years-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 9
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
President Trump welcomes 11-year-old Frank Giaccio. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 9
President Trump talks to members of the press pool at the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Trump talks to members of the press pool at the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, September 15, 2017
President Trump talks to members of the press pool at the Rose Garden. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Battle for Marawi

Battle for Marawi

Next Slideshows

Battle for Marawi

Battle for Marawi

Images from over three months of fighting in the southern Philippines city besieged by Islamic State-linked militants.

14 Sep 2017
Oil spill off Greek island

Oil spill off Greek island

Oil that leaked from a sinking oil tanker on Sunday washes up on the beach of Greece's Salamina island.

13 Sep 2017
Battle for Marawi

Battle for Marawi

Images from over three months of fighting in the southern Philippines city besieged by Islamic State-linked militants.

13 Sep 2017
Apple unveils iPhone X

Apple unveils iPhone X

Apple reveals the new iPhone X and updated products.

12 Sep 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

What Islamic State left behind

What Islamic State left behind

Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk

Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end

Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Puerto Rico after Maria

Puerto Rico after Maria

Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus

Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast