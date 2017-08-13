24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS
Virginia State Troopers stand under a statue of Robert E. Lee before a white nationalist rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A white nationalist stands behind militia members after he scuffled with a counter demonstrator. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists march in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A white nationalist speaks to the media during a rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A counter-protester yells at white nationalists. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Counter demonstrators attack a white supremacist. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man is seen with an injury during a clash between members of white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man hits the pavement during a clash between white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A man applies liquid believed to be "Milk of magnesia" to treat pepper spray effects during a clash of a crowd of white nationalists against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Justin Ide
First responders stand by a car that was struck when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A woman who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter protesters and two other vehicles (rear) near the "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
A local resident of Charlottesville who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil for those killed and injured when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Next Slideshows
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate...
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following...
MORE IN PICTURES
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville
At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya
Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.