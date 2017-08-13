Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Aug 13, 2017 | 2:15am BST

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS

White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS

White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
White nationalists carry torches on the grounds of the University of Virginia, on the eve of a planned Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville. Alejandro Alvarez/News2Share via REUTERS
Close
2 / 20
Virginia State Troopers stand under a statue of Robert E. Lee before a white nationalist rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Virginia State Troopers stand under a statue of Robert E. Lee before a white nationalist rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Virginia State Troopers stand under a statue of Robert E. Lee before a white nationalist rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 20
A white nationalist stands behind militia members after he scuffled with a counter demonstrator. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A white nationalist stands behind militia members after he scuffled with a counter demonstrator. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A white nationalist stands behind militia members after he scuffled with a counter demonstrator. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
4 / 20
White nationalists march in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White nationalists march in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
White nationalists march in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
5 / 20
A white nationalist speaks to the media during a rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A white nationalist speaks to the media during a rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A white nationalist speaks to the media during a rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
6 / 20
A counter-protester yells at white nationalists. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A counter-protester yells at white nationalists. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A counter-protester yells at white nationalists. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 20
White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
White nationalists are met by a group of counter-protesters in Charlottesville. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
8 / 20
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
9 / 20
Counter demonstrators attack a white supremacist. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Counter demonstrators attack a white supremacist. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Counter demonstrators attack a white supremacist. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
10 / 20
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
White nationalists clash with a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 20
A man is seen with an injury during a clash between members of white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A man is seen with an injury during a clash between members of white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A man is seen with an injury during a clash between members of white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
12 / 20
A man hits the pavement during a clash between white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A man hits the pavement during a clash between white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A man hits the pavement during a clash between white nationalist protesters against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
13 / 20
A man applies liquid believed to be "Milk of magnesia" to treat pepper spray effects during a clash of a crowd of white nationalists against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Justin Ide

A man applies liquid believed to be "Milk of magnesia" to treat pepper spray effects during a clash of a crowd of white nationalists against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A man applies liquid believed to be "Milk of magnesia" to treat pepper spray effects during a clash of a crowd of white nationalists against a group of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Close
14 / 20
First responders stand by a car that was struck when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Justin Ide

First responders stand by a car that was struck when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Justin Ide

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
First responders stand by a car that was struck when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Justin Ide
Close
15 / 20
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Rescue workers assist people who were injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
16 / 20
Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
Rescue workers transport a victim who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protestors at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
17 / 20
A woman who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A woman who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Saturday, August 12, 2017
A woman who was injured when a car drove through a group of counter protesters at the "Unite the Right" rally. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
18 / 20
A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter protesters and two other vehicles (rear) near the "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter protesters and two other vehicles (rear) near the "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
A Virginia State Trooper stands guard at the crime scene where a vehicle plowed into a crowd of counter protesters and two other vehicles (rear) near the "Unite the Right" rally organized by white nationalists. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
19 / 20
A local resident of Charlottesville who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil for those killed and injured when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

A local resident of Charlottesville who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil for those killed and injured when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Sunday, August 13, 2017
A local resident of Charlottesville who did not wish to be identified, wipes tears from her eyes at a vigil for those killed and injured when a car plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesvill...

Next Slideshows

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate...

13 Aug 2017
Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

12 Aug 2017
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following...

12 Aug 2017
World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

12 Aug 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

World Athletics Championships

World Athletics Championships

The world's top athletes compete in London.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast