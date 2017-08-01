Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 1, 2017 | 7:15pm BST

A flurry of flamingos

A flamingo is seen at a lagoon, where around 600 flamingo chicks will be tagged, measured and placed there by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A flamingo is seen at a lagoon, where around 600 flamingo chicks will be tagged, measured and placed there by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
A flamingo is seen at a lagoon, where around 600 flamingo chicks will be tagged, measured and placed there by volunteers at the Fuente de Piedra natural reserve, near Malaga, southern Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Manuel Redon, Director of the Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Manuel Redon, Director of the Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Manuel Redon, Director of the Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral to be fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral to be fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral to be fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A flamingo chick is seen next to volunteers as they wade across the lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A flamingo chick is seen next to volunteers as they wade across the lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A flamingo chick is seen next to volunteers as they wade across the lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flamingos are seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings by volunteers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Flamingos are seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings by volunteers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Flamingos are seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings by volunteers. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Volunteers wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at a lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at a lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Flamingo chicks are seen in a corral before being fitted with identity rings at a lagoon. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The dry floor of a lagoon is seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

The dry floor of a lagoon is seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
The dry floor of a lagoon is seen after flamingo chicks were fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A volunteer looks at a flamingo inside a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A volunteer looks at a flamingo inside a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A volunteer looks at a flamingo inside a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A flamingo is seen in a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A flamingo is seen in a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A flamingo is seen in a corral before being fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers, Maria Victoria de Torres (L), 68, and her sister Ana (R), 73, wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers, Maria Victoria de Torres (L), 68, and her sister Ana (R), 73, wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Volunteers, Maria Victoria de Torres (L), 68, and her sister Ana (R), 73, wade across the lagoon at dawn to gather flamingo chicks and place them inside a corral. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers try to release a pile of flamingo chicks to place them inside a corral. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers try to release a pile of flamingo chicks to place them inside a corral. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Volunteers try to release a pile of flamingo chicks to place them inside a corral. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A volunteer releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A volunteer releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A volunteer releases a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Manuel Redon, Director of Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Manuel Redon, Director of Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Manuel Redon, Director of Fuente de Piedra lagoon, releases a flamingo chick. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Flamingos fly during dawn while flamingo chicks are fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers carry a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers carry a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Volunteers carry a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A volunteer carries a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A volunteer carries a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
A volunteer carries a flamingo chick after it was fitted with an identity ring. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, July 29, 2017
Volunteers stand around flamingo chicks gathered in a corral before being fitted with identity rings. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
