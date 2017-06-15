Edition:
After the fire

People comfort each other after a prayer vigil outside Notting Hill Methodist Church close to the tower block severely damaged by a serious fire, in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Damage to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Missing person signs are displayed close to Grenfell Tower. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

People react near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Firefighters with a dog walk around the base of the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A woman attaches a placard on a wall near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Missing person posters worn by people. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Volunteers prepare supplies for people affected. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Volunteers move pallets for supplies for people affected by the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A drone flies near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A firefighter is cheered near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A man gestures as people write messages on a wall near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Local residents hang a banner over a balcony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People react near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman holds a missing person poster near the Grenfell Tower block. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

London Mayor Sadiq Khan listens to a woman at an event where he addressed a crowd of people near the scene of the fire. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Damage to the tower block destroyed in a fire in north Kensington, West London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May as she visits the scene. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A missing person notice in attached to a tree next to donated food near the scene. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Damage to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Flowers laid at the base of a message wall. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Clothing laid out on the pavement. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman is comforted as they stand near the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Water continues to be sprayed onto the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A fireman's ladder rests amid the debris. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Firefighters stand amid debris in a childrens playground. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A woman near the tower block. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Food is distributed. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

The burnt building of Grenfell Tower (L) at Latimer Road. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A woman lights a candle outside a church near the scene. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Extensive damage is seen to the tower block. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Clothes and other supplies stored near the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Firefighters rest near the scene. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Smoke billows from the tower block. REUTERS/Neil Hall

