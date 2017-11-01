Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Nov 1, 2017 | 6:06pm GMT

Aftermath of New York attack

Police investigate a pickup truck used in an attack on the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Police investigate a pickup truck used in an attack on the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Police investigate a pickup truck used in an attack on the West Side Highway in lower Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
1 / 15
Investigators walk along a bike path next to West Street on a bike path alongside the Hudson River. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Investigators walk along a bike path next to West Street on a bike path alongside the Hudson River. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Investigators walk along a bike path next to West Street on a bike path alongside the Hudson River. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 15
The front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack, in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal

The front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack, in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
The front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack, in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal
Close
3 / 15
Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack. St. Charles County Department of Corrections/via REUTERS

Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack. St. Charles County Department of Corrections/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in the attack. St. Charles County Department of Corrections/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 15
People are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal

People are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
People are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal
Close
5 / 15
Misha Thomas, who said he rode from Harlem to pay his respects for victims of Tuesday's attack, stands outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street a day after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path alongside the Hudson River in New York City, in New York, U.S. November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Misha Thomas, who said he rode from Harlem to pay his respects for victims of Tuesday's attack, stands outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street a day after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Misha Thomas, who said he rode from Harlem to pay his respects for victims of Tuesday's attack, stands outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street a day after a man driving a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists on a bike path alongside the Hudson River in New York City, in New York, U.S. November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 15
Students walk past police line tape on their way to school a day after the attack. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Students walk past police line tape on their way to school a day after the attack. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Students walk past police line tape on their way to school a day after the attack. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
7 / 15
An Argentine national flag flies at half-mast inside the Instituto Politecnico, a technical high school, where the five Argentine citizens who were killed went to school, in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer

An Argentine national flag flies at half-mast inside the Instituto Politecnico, a technical high school, where the five Argentine citizens who were killed went to school, in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
An Argentine national flag flies at half-mast inside the Instituto Politecnico, a technical high school, where the five Argentine citizens who were killed went to school, in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 15
Professor Ricardo Berlot, who was a teacher of the five Argentine citizens of Rosario who were killed, reacts as he talks to journalists outside the Instituto Politecnico in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer

Professor Ricardo Berlot, who was a teacher of the five Argentine citizens of Rosario who were killed, reacts as he talks to journalists outside the Instituto Politecnico in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Professor Ricardo Berlot, who was a teacher of the five Argentine citizens of Rosario who were killed, reacts as he talks to journalists outside the Instituto Politecnico in Rosario, Argentina. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 15
An Argentinian and U.S. flag fly at half mast outside of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An Argentinian and U.S. flag fly at half mast outside of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
An Argentinian and U.S. flag fly at half mast outside of the New York Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 15
Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Caroline Ventura looks down at flowers she laid for victims outside a police barricade on the bike path next to West Street. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 15
Police are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal

Police are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Police are pictured in front of what according to local media is the apartment of Sayfullo Saipov in Paterson, New Jersey. REUTERS/Ashlee Espinal
Close
12 / 15
A bicycle lies in a bicycle lane following the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A bicycle lies in a bicycle lane following the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
A bicycle lies in a bicycle lane following the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
13 / 15
Police investigate crushed bicycles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police investigate crushed bicycles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Police investigate crushed bicycles. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
14 / 15
Police investigate the truck used in the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police investigate the truck used in the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Police investigate the truck used in the attack. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Halloween night

Halloween night

Next Slideshows

Halloween night

Halloween night

Costumed revelers around the world celebrate Halloween.

01 Nov 2017
Here comes Halloween

Here comes Halloween

Costumed revelers and spooky sights ahead of Halloween.

31 Oct 2017
Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya in the rain

Rohingya wait in the rain for permission to cross the border into Bangladesh.

31 Oct 2017
Kenyan opposition calls for calm

Kenyan opposition calls for calm

The Kenyan opposition leader calls for calm in a slum hit by deadly violence since a disputed election re-run.

31 Oct 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Racing camels in Jordan

Racing camels in Jordan

A day at the racetrack in Wadi Rum, southern Jordan.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Pictures of the month: October

Pictures of the month: October

Our top photos from the past month.

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya river crossing

Rohingya refugees fleeing violence in Myanmar cross the muddy Naf River into Bangladesh.

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Rohingya flee under cover of darkness

Hundreds of Rohingya refugees cross into Bangladesh from Myanmar in the dark of night.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Halloween night

Halloween night

Costumed revelers around the world celebrate Halloween.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Vehicle plows into people on Manhattan bike path

Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York City after a vehicle drove down a bike path that runs alongside the Hudson River in Manhattan, police said.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast