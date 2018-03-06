Edition:
Aid convoy forced to leave Syria's Ghouta

A boy stands as an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Civil defence members sit amid the rubble as they watch an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent driving through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Syrian Red Crescent volunteers give medical supplies to civilians in Ghouta. Syrian Red Crescent /via REUTERS

Trucks from Syrian Red Crescent and humanitarian partners are seen in Ghouta. Courtesy of Syrian Red Crescent /via REUTERS

Children watch as an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent drives through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man rides a bicycle past an aid convoy of Syrian Arab Red Crescent driving through the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

